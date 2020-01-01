Joaquin Phoenix was tied to Tower Bridge hours before BAFTA Awards win

Oscars frontrunner Joaquin Phoenix tied himself to London's Tower Bridge and urged Brits to go vegan during an animal rights protest ahead of the BAFTA Awards on Sunday (02Feb20).

The Joker star, who went on to win the Best Actor prize at the ceremony, joined activists from Animal Equality as they unfurled a huge banner over the bridge, which read: 'Factory farming is destroying our planet. Go vegan'.

Joaquin told reporters, "I think we have a personal responsibility to take action right now and one way that we can mitigate climate change is by adjusting our consumption and by going plant-based.

"I feel sometimes like it is not being talked about enough. So I'm just encouraging people to learn more about eating plant-based and to make a difference to make whatever personal impact they can on the climate emergency."

The fervent vegan also demonstrated after his big Screen Actors Guild Awards win last month (Jan20), leaving the ceremony to attend a vigil for pigs at a slaughterhouse in Los Angeles. He was also instrumental in convincing the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press to go vegan at the Golden Globes.

In his Best Actor acceptance speech, he acknowledged the menu switch, stating: "I would like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognising and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change. It's a very bold move, making tonight plant-based."