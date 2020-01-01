Broadway's Hamilton heading to cinemas

Lin-Manuel Miranda is bringing his hit Broadway musical Hamilton to the big screen.

The creator and former star of the stage production has revealed a filmed version of Hamilton has been optioned by Disney bosses and will be released in theatres in October 2021.

The 160-minute film, helmed by the show's director Thomas Kail, was shot at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016, two weeks before the original cast left, and will combine footage from three live performances and "the best elements of live theatre and film".

"I'm so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton - a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theatre," Miranda said in a statement. "We're excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible."

Disney chief Bob Iger added, "Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theatre experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art.

"All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience. And we're thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world."

In addition to Miranda, who portrayed lead character Alexander Hamilton, America's founding father, the film version of Hamilton features a cast that includes Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

It's not the only Miranda musical to get the movie treatment - the star has been working on recreating his In the Heights production as a new film. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the musical drama is due to open in cinemas this summer.