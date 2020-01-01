Ezra Miller joining forces with Saul Williams and Lin-Manuel Miranda on sci-fi musical

Ezra Miller is teaming with Saul Williams and Lin-Manuel Miranda on a sci-fi musical.

The Justice League star and artist/actor Williams have formed a new production company, called MartyrLoserKin, via which they will develop Neptune Frost. Williams is set to direct the project.

According to Deadline, the film will focus on an intersex African hacker, a miner, and the virtual marvel born as a result of their union

Neptune Frost will be the first offering from MartyrLoserKin, which Miller and Williams plan to use to "create and proliferate works that dismantle conventional cinematic ideological frameworks".

"(Our projects will) synergistically naturalise into this industry more poetic, queer, explorative, anarchic, diverse, subversive, non-binary, aboriginal, environmental, ecological and esoterically conscious content that will speak to both the times in which we live and the forces that seek to restrict them," they added in a statement.

The two collaborators will co-produce Neptune Frost, with Hamilton creator Miranda on board as an executive producer.

Pre-production is already underway in Rwanda.

The news comes as it was announced that Miranda's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Hamilton will be in cinemas across the world next year after producers landed a $75 million (£58 million) deal with Disney.

The film was shot in 2016, two weeks before the original cast left the Broadway show, and is based on three live performances.

Once Hamilton has had a cinematic release, it will then be added to the studio's new streaming service, Disney+.