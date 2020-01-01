Nicolas Cage debuts new love interest at Independent Spirit Awards

Nicolas Cage went public with the new woman in his life at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday (08Feb20).

The Con Air star wasn't shy about showing his new girlfriend some affection as they attended the annual prizegiving in Santa Monica, California, where Cage served as a presenter.

"Nicolas and his date looked comfortable with one another," an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. "Nic looked protective of her, always holding her hand or placing his hand in her lap. They remained by each other's side throughout the evening. She looked comfortable with him and wanted to be near him."

The identity of his love interest has yet to be revealed, but the couple's romance comes almost a year after the actor filed to have his marriage to Erika Koike annulled, just four days after they became husband and wife in an impromptu Las Vegas wedding.

At the time, Cage insisted the union was based on fraud, because his bride didn't disclose her criminal history and her relationship with another person. She challenged the allegations, and they ended up settling on a divorce, instead of an annulment, last May.

Cage, 56, has been married three times before - to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, and Alice Kim, the mother of his 14-year-old son, Kal-El.

He is also dad to 29-year-old actor Weston from a previous relationship.