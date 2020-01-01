Kim Kardashian feared she suffered miscarriage during first pregnancy

Kim Kardashian was told by a doctor that she'd suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with her daughter North.

The reality star shares four children with her husband Kanye West. But before giving birth to her first child in 2013, Kim experienced a difficult situation when she was told that she had miscarried.

"I thought I had a miscarriage because I was really heavy bleeding and in so much pain in Miami," she said, during an appearance on attorney Laura Wasser's podcast All's Fair.

"(I) went in because you have to go and do a D&C (dilation and curettage) to clean out a miscarriage. It was Thanksgiving morning and my doctor said, 'Come in in the morning and we'll do it Thanksgiving night so no one will see you.' I was so worried people would find out; it was the first time I ever was pregnant. I was so nervous. I went in and there was no heartbeat and he said, Oh, you had a miscarriage.'"

But when Kim went in the next morning, the doctor told her he'd found a heartbeat.

"And I was like, 'Oh, my God. This is a sign, it's Thanksgiving morning.' So we ended up, obviously, having North," the 39-year-old smiled.

Kim went on to have son Saint, now four, with Kanye, as well as welcoming Chicago, two, and Psalm, nine months, via surrogate.