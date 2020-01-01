Harvey Weinstein attorney attacks rape accusers in court wrap-up

Harvey Weinstein's defence attorney targeted his rape accusers as fame-chasers in closing arguments on Thursday (13Feb20).

As the trial for the disgraced former Miramax film executive, who stands accused of sexual assault by two women in the case, drew to a conclusion, his lawyer Donna Rutonno addressed the jury by suggesting his alleged victims lied in a bid to boost their careers.

"They go on TV to become part of a movement, truth be damned," Rutonno said, before accusing actress Annabella Sciorra, one of the women who testified against her client, of attempting to relaunch her career by coming after Weinstein in criminal court and opening up about her experiences with the producers to journalist Ronan Farrow.

“(At the time she made the allegation, Sciorra had) no career, but Ronan Farrow calls with a theory and if she fits into this theory she will again be relevant," Rutonno alleged, also noting the actress was financially broke. "And now, once again, she’s a star. She has a new agent and is the darling of the movement of the minute.”

Besides Sciorra, three other women testified in the trial, including Jessica Mann, although he is only facing charges in the case from Mann and former production assistant Mimi Haleyi.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to five felony charges, including rape, criminal sexual assault and predatory sexual assault.

He faces life behind bars if convicted.