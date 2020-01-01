Jim Carrey's representative responds to 'bucket list' comment controversy

Jim Carrey's publicist has responded to the backlash surrounding the actor for making a controversial comment to a journalist during an interview.

The 58-year-old actor was chatting to Heat magazine's Charlotte Long about his new movie Sonic the Hedgehog when she asked him: "In the film, Sonic has a bucket list, I was wondering, after all you've done in your career and in your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list?"

"Just you," Carrey replied. "That's it, it's all done now."

The exchange prompted outrage on social media, with users calling Carrey "sleazy" for seemingly hitting on the journalist.

However, Carrey's publicist, Marleah Leslie, has now issued a statement to defend the actor, insisting his comment had no sexual undertones.

"This is a ridiculous non-story. Jim's full quote was 'Just you! That's it, I'm all done now!' (sic) clearly and good-naturedly referring to the interview as being on the top of his bucket list. It was in no way a reference to the journalist herself," she wrote in an email to the HuffPost.

"This is another example of a clickbait headline pandering to the dark side of 'scroll culture' - a dirty business done by and for people with dirty minds."

Neither Carrey nor Long has commented on the drama.