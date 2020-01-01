Gwyneth Paltrow made her daughter cry while learning to drive

Gwyneth Paltrow felt like she had "failed as a mother" when she made her daughter cry while she was learning to drive.

The Avengers: Endgame actress shares daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who she was married to from 2003 to 2014.

Speaking to guest host John Legend on Friday's instalment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Gwyneth confessed Apple finds her "mortifying".

"If I do anything in public, past just not talking and standing still, she's like 'Oh my God stop it!'" she said.

The Goop founder also revealed that Apple has her learner's driving permit and she drives them to school every day, but one day the star's backseat driving pushed the teenager over the edge.

"She's a really good driver. I try to be calm and... The first time I failed as a mother, because she went through a red light and I kind of yelled at her,' the Spiderman: Homecoming star said.

"Then she started crying and it was just terrible and I felt so bad," she added. "So then I was like, OK, you know what, I'm just gonna be chill, and now she's an amazing driver and I think I've learned from my mistakes."