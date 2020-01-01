Milla Jovovich's newborn daughter still battling jaundice

Milla Jovovich is focusing all of her energy on her newborn daughter Osian as the tot continues to battle jaundice.

The 44-year-old welcomed her third daughter with husband Paul W.S. Anderson on 2 February and, in a new social media post, she revealed the infant has been in and out of the hospital for tests and was suffering from "a bad case" of the condition, which causes a yellow discolouration of skin and eyes.

Explaining that she's been focused on caring for her newborn over the past couple of weeks, Milla shared a snap of the pair in bed on Instagram and wrote in the caption: "It's Osian's two-week birthday today! So, when people ask me what I've been up to, this is literally it.

"I'm trying to be a fully functioning milk manufacturing facility, so all my energy is focused on not getting out of pajamas if at all possible, feeding Osian and storing milk for her," she continued.

The actress/model had previously explained that one of the ways to deal with infant jaundice in newborns is to make sure they are fed every couple of hours.

"Today is extra special as well because it's her first day outside the blue light Bili Blanket," Milla added, referring to the blanket that helps reduce levels of bilirubin, which causes the yellowing skin. "We will measure her bilirubin levels at the end of the day to see if she needs to go back in it tonight."

The couple also shares 12-year-old Ever and four-year-old Dashiel.