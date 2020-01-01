Jesse Tyler Ferguson joined by Modern Family co-stars to celebrate baby shower

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita have celebrated their impending arrival with a massive baby shower.

The couple was joined by the 44-year-old's Modern Family co-stars, including Sarah Hyland and Sofia Vergara, for the bash on Saturday, which also included lavish poolside decorations, and a performance by male synchronised swimmers.

Betty Who, Jen Atkin, Lisa Rinna, and Broadway actress Shoshana Bean were also on hand to serenade the happy couple at the party, which had a theme of "S**t Just Got Real."

Hyland shared clips of the swimming performance on her Instagram Stories, joking that she and Betty Who were "in the splash zone" as the swimmers danced to a medley of hits by Britney Spears and other artists, as guests clapped and cheered them on.

"Congratulations Jesse and Justin!!!" Vergara added alongside a selection of photos.

Ferguson revealed he was expecting his first child during an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in January.

"I need to start getting serious about things... Actually, this is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband," she shared.