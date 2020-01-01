NEWS Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West spent Valentine's weekend having massages in Cabo Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star flew to the Mexican city - where the 'Bound 2' hitmaker was working on music for a few days - to surprise the 42-year-old rapper with a two-night stay at a private villa for the romantic occasion.



A source told E! News: "Kanye was in town for a few days working on music, and Kim flew in to meet him at the last minute on Friday evening.



"She was taken to a private villa where she met Kanye. They had a very quiet two-night stay at their private villa."



The couple - who have kids North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, nine months, together - reportedly spent the weekend having relaxing massages and even had an in-house chef to prepare all of their meals at the luxury apartment.



An insider explained: "It was relaxing and peaceful.



"They never left and just enjoyed one-on-one time."



The 39-year-old reality TV star's mother Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble were also there for Valentine's Day (14.02.20) but were "staying at a home in a different part of Cabo."



Kim certainly deserved the break as she's been busy training to become a lawyer recently.



The brunette beauty - who is following in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian, who was best known for being part of O.J. Simpson's defence team - said: "I think that by the time I was a teenager and [my dad] was working on the O.J. case, I was sneaking in his office, looking at all of the evidence and things I shouldn't have been looking at. Maybe it was in my soul for years that that's what I would have wanted to do. And I've even seen interviews pop up now from six or seven years ago. People ask what I wanted to do if I wasn't filming my show. I always said I wanted to be a crime scene investigator or an attorney."