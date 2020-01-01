Ruth Wilson and Matt Bomer to star in AIDS drama

Ruth Wilson and Matt Bomer are attached to star in AIDS drama The Book of Ruth.

The Affair actress will play the real-life Ruth Coker Burks, a devout Christian divorcee and single mother from Arkansas who became a champion and caregiver for AIDS sufferers in 1980s America, in the upcoming feature, while the Magic Mike star will portray her new neighbour, a gay man who has returned home from New York after his partner's AIDS-related death. The film will follow Burks as she juggles her work, her faith, and raising her daughter with educating herself about the epidemic.

Tony Award-nominated theatre director Michael Arden will mark his feature film directorial debut with the drama.

"It's a great honour and privilege to tell this important story about the responsibility one human has to another, especially in a time of crisis," Arden said to Deadline about the project. "As a gay man, I feel that Ruth's story of empathy in the face of great prejudice and adversary is one so needed in our modern time.

"It is vital for us to remember that we lost an entire generation to the AIDS epidemic and that so many people, including Ruth, sacrificed their own comfort, station, and livelihood to help those in need during this plague."

The screenplay was written by Rebecca Pollock and Kas Graham, and the film will be produced by Scott LaStaiti, Dominic Tighe and Thomas Daley, with Cora Palfrey and Sarah Lebutsch executive producing.

"This female-led story tells us that out of the deepest darkness can come the brightest light and the work of Ruth Coker Burks is a constant reminder of all that is best about humanity," the producers added.

Production is set to get underway later this year.