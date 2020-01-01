Lizzo and Just Mercy scoop top honours at 2020 NAACP Awards

Lizzo, Just Mercy, and Black-ish were the big winners at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards in Hollywood on Saturday night.

The Truth Hurts hitmaker beat out Billy Porter, Angela Bassett, Regina King, and Tyler Perry to be named Entertainer of the Year at the ceremony, hosted by Anthony Anderson.

“We are such a beautiful people, this is just a reminder of all the beautiful things that we can do,” said Lizzo as she accepted the night’s final and biggest award, leaping and dancing off the stage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Meanwhile, Just Mercy took home three prizes, including Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for Michael B. Jordan and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Jamie Foxx.

Jordan played a crusading defence attorney in the film, with Foxx starring as the wrongly convicted man he fought for.

“This project is a lot bigger than me. It’s about every person that’s wrongfully convicted and sitting in a jail cell right now,” Jordan said as he accepted the award for the movie, which is based on real-life events.

Foxx, who won his fifth overall Image Award for his performance, added: “Thank you so much, black people, African-Americans, and everything else we are.

“It’s always great to get it from black folks because we are so talented.”

Lupita Nyong’o won Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture in a film for her role in Us, and 15-year Marsai Martin received Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in Little, beating out names including Jennifer Lopez, Janelle Monae, and Octavia Spencer.

It was a big night for Black-ish, with the hit show taking home Outstanding Comedy Series, and sweeping all of the acting categories for comedy series.

Last year's Entertainer of the Year winner Beyonce also took home a handful of prizes, including Outstanding Female Artist, along with several nods for her album The Lion King: The Gift. Her daughter, Blue Ivy, was also recognised for the collaboration Brown Skin Girl.

And Rihanna took home the NAACP President’s Award for special achievement and distinguished public service, and she called for racial, religious and cultural unity during her acceptance speech.

“If there’s anything that I’ve learned, it’s that we can only fix this world together,” Rihanna said. “We can’t do it divided. Tell your friends to pull up.

“We’ve been denied opportunities since the beginning of time, and still we prevail… Imagine what we can do if we do it together," she added.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Deon Cole, black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Marsai Martin, black-ish

Outstanding Drama Series

Greenleaf

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Omari Hardwick, Power

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Harold Perrineau, Claws

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

When They See Us

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Unsung

Outstanding Talk Series

Red Table Talk

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show

Rhythm + Flow

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce

Outstanding Children’s Program

Family Reunion

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

Marsai Martin, black-ish

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series

Kelly Rowland, American Soul

Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

The Good Place

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Truth Be Told

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

GLOW

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Power

Entertainer of the Year

Lizzo

Outstanding Motion Picture

Just Mercy

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Michael B. Jordan – Just Mercy

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Marsai Martin – Little

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in Motion Picture

Marsai Martin – Little

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Just Mercy

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Dolemite Is My Name

Outstanding Album

Homecoming: The Live Album – Beyonce

Outstanding New Artist

Lil Nas X

Outstanding Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyonce

Outstanding Song – Traditional

SPIRIT – Beyonce

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

Before I Let Go – Beyonce

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

Brown Skin Girl – Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyonce & WizKiD

Outstanding Jazz Album

Love & Liberation – Jazzmeia Horn

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)

Love Theory – Kirk Franklin

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

Juice – Lizzo

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

The Lion King: The Gift – Beyonce w/Various Artists