Ioan Gruffudd proud of wife for calling out Harvey Weinstein

Ioan Gruffudd is proud of his wife Alice Evans for going public with her claim that Harvey Weinstein propositioned her at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival.

Evans wrote about the incident in Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper shortly after scores of women went public with allegations of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape, against Weinstein in October 2017.

Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex, and the actress did not claim he did anything illegal - but that she believes turning down his suggestion of a tryst in a hotel bathroom resulted in her and Gruffudd losing work.

Explaining his pride in his wife for going public with their story, the star told The Guardian, "I was very proud of Alice. Because women were not being believed. She wanted to say: 'No, this is definitely his modus operandi. This is how he behaves. I've witnessed it.' So, she wanted to present the case, help bolster the case."

Revealing how they had dealt with the matter at the time, the Welsh actor added: "It wasn't something that we spoke about. The incident happened, it wasn't anything physical, it was just the words."

However, Gruffudd is unwilling to say whether he believes he was blacklisted by the movie mogul.

"I was so young when this happened and the idea of...I don't know, " the 46-year-old commented. "I mean, just hearing and reading all these stories, it's so beyond my comprehension, abusing that power."

Weinstein is facing trial in New York and has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of predatory sexual assault, and one count of a criminal sexual act, relating to alleged incidents with production assistant Mimi Haleyi and former aspiring actress Jessica Mann in New York in 2006 and 2013, respectively.

The jury will continue to deliberate over their verdicts on Monday having reached a deadlock.