NEWS Harvey Weinstein found guilty on two counts Newsdesk







Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape and illegal sexual acts following a seven-week trial in New York.



A jury deliberated for three days on five charges before reaching a guilty verdict on two counts on Monday.



The members found Weinstein not guilty of sexual predatory assault. They had to unanimously agree that Weinstein assaulted two women.



The panellists heard allegations of sexual assault and rape from a handful of accusers, and now, the disgraced movie mogul faces up to 25 years behind bars, as well as a sexual misconduct trial in Los Angeles involving two women.



Weinstein has been accused of predatory behaviour, sexual misconduct, assault, and rape by over 80 women. He previously denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.



Monday's verdict comes days after the jury members were left deadlocked after proceedings on Friday.



New York Supreme Court Judge James Burke instructed the jurors to continue deliberations, urging a consensus on all charges.