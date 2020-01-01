Dina Lohan considering rehab to avoid DWI jail time

Lindsay Lohan's mother is considering entering a rehabilitation programme in a bid to avoid jail time following her recent arrest for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Prosecutors in Long Island, New York had been seeking a six-month jail term for Dina Lohan after she was involved in a hit-and-run incident in January (20), when she was accused of crashing her 2016 Mercedes-Benz into another vehicle outside a restaurant, and then fleeing the scene to return to her nearby home.

She pleaded not guilty to the felony charge at an arraignment hearing days later, when Nassau County Court Judge Patricia Harrington decided to adjourn the case to allow Dina the opportunity to explore possible treatment options.

The 57 year old, who already has a DWI conviction on her record from 2014, returned to court on Thursday (27Feb20), when her lawyer, Mark Heller, indicated his client's willingness to participate in a recovery programme.

"Good for you," Judge Harrington told Dina, upon hearing the news.

If she completes the rehab treatment, Dina will reportedly be spared time behind bars, reports the New York Post.

After the hearing, Heller said, "We're very optimistic that Dina will not be sentenced to any incarceration and we're very hopeful that the next time we come back to court there will be a favourable disposition."

The case will continue on 26 March.

The news emerges amid reports suggesting Kate Major, the estranged wife of Dina's ex-husband Michael Lohan, had checked into a rehabilitation facility herself.

The former tabloid reporter had been living with Dina in Long Island after a recent fall out with Michael, who was arrested in early February for an alleged domestic violence incident, just a day after Major was busted for her own DWI.