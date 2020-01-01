Mary Elizabeth Winstead was disappointed she couldn't ride motorcycle in Birds of Prey

Mary Elizabeth Winstead was disappointed she didn't learn to ride a motorcycle for Birds of Prey.

The 35-year-old plays Helena Bertinelli and her alter ego, Huntress, in the DC Comics action thriller, alongside co-stars Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

When Winstead accepted the role of the assassin in Cathy Yan's movie, she was looking forward to the stunts, fight training, and more importantly, riding her character's famous motorcycle.

However, her excitement was short-lived, as her stunt double Dena Sodano “got to have all the fun”.

"I did not get to do any motorcycle training. I thought I might when I read the script; I was excited. I thought I’d maybe get to learn how to ride a motorcycle, but since Huntress wears a helmet, there was no need," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Winstead's previous ballet training also helped her while learning the fight choreography, which involved elements of jiu-jitsu, wrestling, and martial arts.

"I’m really grateful for that background. I think I automatically pick things up... I feel like I’m able to use my body and pick up the choreography in order to use it to move the story and character forward," she explained.

And while the actress confessed that the comic book blockbuster was out of her comfort zone, she's proud of herself for pushing her boundaries and becoming an action hero.

"Birds of Prey was definitely a big, huge leap in that direction for me to really train hard with a stunt team and go beyond what I’ve done before in terms of fight training and physicality. I really loved it," Winstead gushed.