Tilda Swinton calls on moviegoers to boycott multiplex cinemas

Tilda Swinton has called on moviegoers to boycott multiplexes in favour of watching a broader range of films in smaller cinemas.



The Oscar-winning actress discussed her views on the state of the industry prior to being presented with the British Film Institute's prestigious accolade, the BFI Fellowship, on Monday night.



Specifically, Swinton explained that she would like to see small supermarkets across the U.K. transformed into independent cinemas.



"We need a lot of cinemas. Little cinemas, refurbished old cinemas that have been turned into Tescos and can be turned back into cinemas," she told PA Media. "We need blow up cinemas in the park. We need spaces to show a range of films outside of the multiplex. We all love going to the multiplex but there is a limit to how many times you can see something that you only see there."



And in spite of the popularity of streaming services such as Netflix, Swinton is adamant there will still be a future for cinema as she believes that if viewers love a film they've seen online, they will want to go see it again on the big screen.



"We all buy a CD and we get to know that music really well and if that band comes to town we'll go and see them live. I think that will start to happen with cinema," the 59-year-old shared. "We will get to know something really well because we've watched it on Netflix and then when it comes to a big screen near us, we will still go and see it live."



Elsewhere in the interview, Swinton confessed she was a "little embarrassed" to be given the BFI Fellowship accolade and was "super honoured" to have been chosen.