Jason Statham exits The Man from Toronto

Jason Statham has dropped out of The Man from Toronto.

The British action man was due to play the world's deadliest assassin, known as "The Man from Toronto", in the upcoming movie, with the plot following the character as he's forced to team up with Kevin Hart's Teddy and save the day after they are mistaken for each other in a rented Airbnb.

However, editors at Deadline reported on Tuesday that Statham has dropped out of Sony Pictures' action-comedy, which was due to go into production in six weeks' time.

His casting was announced in January, though sources have claimed he never closed a deal to appear in the film. They also told the publication that Statham had "creative issues" with the movie, as he wanted it to be R-rated, while studio executives wanted it to be more of a PG-13, given its release days before Thanksgiving.

Producers are now trying to find a replacement to keep the production on track ahead of a cinema release on 20 November.

The Man from Toronto, which would have served as a reunion for Statham and his Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw co-star Hart, is being directed by The Hitman's Bodyguard helmer Patrick Hughes. Robbie Fox wrote the script from a story he originated with Jason Blumenthal, who is producing the movie with Todd Black and Steve Tisch under their Escape Artists banner.

Statham, 52, recently reunited with his Snatch director Guy Ritchie to shoot Cash Truck, which also stars Josh Hartnett and Scott Eastwood. The film is now in post-production ahead of a release in January 2021.

In addition, Deadline also reported that The Transporter star parted ways with his agents at William Morris Endeavour (WME) on the same night he departed The Man from Toronto.