Rebel Wilson celebrates 40th birthday with Disneyland sleepover

Rebel Wilson celebrated her 40th birthday in style on Tuesday by hiring out Disneyland in Anaheim, California for a private sleepover.

The Isn't It Romantic star pulled out all of the stops to ensure her big day was a success and shared numerous videos of herself and her friends enjoying the party on her Instagram page.

One video showed Rebel and three of her pals riding down Main Street on electric scooters, while another depicted them having dinner in Cinderella's castle as part of the 21 Royal experience - which costs approximately $15,000 (£11,620).

Alongside a picture of herself wearing a fitted black dress, Rebel wrote: "Could not have had a happier birthday with this bunch of amazing folks #21Royal #Disneyland."

Among her guests were Property Brothers star Drew Scott, television host Carly Steel, Snapchat's Jacob Andreou, and Rotten Roach brand founder Marissa Montgomery.

Carly also uploaded several snaps from the momentous evening, with a montage of pictures.

"Disney after Dark @rebelwilson @jacobandreou @marissamontgomery taking Night at the Museum to the next level with a sleepover at Disneyland to celebrate #rebelwilson birthday" she penned in the caption.

Rebel actually turned 40 on Monday, and in an Instagram post, revealed that her friends and family members had gifted her a book of letters.

"Just got home and opened the best birthday present a girl could ask for! Letters from my dear family, friends, and colleagues all collated into a book," she commented. "I sat on the couch and read them all tonight, with tears often streaming down my face but also huge smiles at all the good memories. I'm so grateful to have such wonderful people in my life, thank you. Anyone who knows me knows how sentimental I am, and this truly means the world to me. Rebel 4.0 here we go!"