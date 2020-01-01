Mia Farrow leads tributes to Max von Sydow

Mia Farrow and Seth Meyers have paid tribute to the actor Max von Sydow, who has died aged 90.

The Seventh Seal star passed away on Sunday, his wife Catherine Brelet announced on Monday.

After news of his death broke, a host of famous names paid tribute to Von Sydow for his storied career, during which he starred in iconic films including The Exorcist, The Greatest Story Ever Told, Flash Gordon, Dune, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, in addition to his work with The Seventh Seal director Ingmar Bergman.

Paying tribute to the star with a photo on Twitter, Farrow wrote: "Here was Max Von Sydow with his dear friend, master cinematographer, Sven Nykvist. Two great artists. Two true gentlemen. We were working on Bora Bora. I picture Max in heaven wearing his white linen suit, w Sven, Ingmar Bergman, Bibi Andersson, laughing & loving each other."

Meyers replied to a photo posted by the New York Times' culture reporter David Itzkoff of Von Sydow playing Brewmeister Smith in the 1983 comedy Strange Brew, and wrote: "This was the first Max Von Sydow film I ever saw. Being a kid, I just assumed he was a famous Canadian comedian. Turns out he was a lot more!"

Other filmmakers who paid tribute included Kevin Smith and Baby Driver director Edgar Wright, who praised the star's impact on cinema.

"Max Von Sydow, such an iconic presence in cinema for seven decades, it seemed like he'd always be with us," Wright gushed. "He changed the face of international film with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button & was Oscar nominated for a silent performance. A god."

Von Sydow, who received two Oscar nominations during his career, worked until late in life, appearing in Game of Thrones in 2016, 2011's Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, for which he received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination, as well as 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The actor gave up his Swedish citizenship to become a French national in 2002 and was awarded the Legion d'honneur in 2012.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by the two sons he shared with his first wife, Christina Inga Britta Olin, who died in 1998.