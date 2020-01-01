Kim Kardashian details 'powerful' White House meeting in International Women's Day post

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in a belated post in honour of International Women's Day.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was accompanied by newly freed ex-prisoners last Wednesday when she met with Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in America.

Kim has been active in advocating for a reassessment of the current criminal justice system and was joined by women she'd helped, including Alice Johnson, Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz, and Judith Negron, during the visit.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the reality TV star wrote: "I know I'm a day late but Happy International Women's Day to all of the strong women out there!

"Here I am with the women I look up to: (attorney mentor) Jessica Jackson, Erin Haney, Alice Johnson and Judith Negron, Crystal Munoz, and Tynice Nichole Hall who just had their lengthy prison sentences commuted," she added alongside a snap of the group on the day. "We went in there powerful together and had some amazing ideas for the future. I pray they come to fruition and that I can share it with you all soon!"

Kim previously stated she wants her legal work to make a real difference in the world, especially as she raises her boys Saint, four, and 10-month-old Psalm with husband Kanye West.

"When you become a mum, you become so protective," the 39-year-old said. "I definitely see how, especially, like, black men, are treated in this country, still differently."

She'll also be the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary entitled Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, which is set to debut in April.