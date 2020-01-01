NEWS Wendy Williams has been ordered to give up sex during coronavirus outbreak Newsdesk Share with :







The US talk show host appeared on 'Dr. Oz' last week and asked television medic Mehmet Oz whether she can continue to get intimate with partners during the pandemic.



He warned the 55-year-old presenter, who is single, to "hold out" for the duration of the crisis.



The segment was due to be shown on the programme, but the show was cut short due to a press conference about Covid-19.



Wendy opened up to People.com about the missing moments, including questions about her sex life.



She said: "When I went to Dr. Oz, one of the things I talked to him about, I was like, 'Dr. Oz, what do single people, including me, do about sex?' Because as much as a wanted woman as I am, I'm not thinking about that. I don't want anybody over here. I think condoms are something random. You know, what about the sweat and the shower? He ended up saying, 'You know what? Hold out. It'll be over soon.'"



The star also asked the doctor about her concerns whether the virus could be transferred by clothing.



Wendy explained: "I asked him about, 'Do clothes carry the (coronavirus)?' I get in the elevator, I press with my elbow, I pull my sleeve down and press with the material.



"Then, as far as clothing, he said, 'Yes! The germs last for two hours.' Two hours; darling do you realise when you get out of the subway or your Uber or whatever you're doing outside. You come inside, you sit on your cloth couch with your clothing on - you're transferring the stuff!"