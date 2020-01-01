NEWS Caitlyn Jenner 'could see' herself joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Newsdesk Share with :







The 70-year-old reality star - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before coming out as transgender in 2015 - could be set to appear in the Bravo reality series in the near future, as she has admitted she enjoys watching the show, and wouldn’t say no if offered a part.



During an interview with ‘Entertainment Tonight’, Caitlyn’s close pal Sophia Hutchins said: "I would be on [RHOBH] in two seconds.”



And Caitlyn added: "I did watch an episode with you two nights ago, and I honestly kind of got into it. You know, I've done reality television pretty much all my life - sports is reality television - and I was watching that and saying, 'I could see myself getting in there with some of the drama.’ ”



Sophia then called for Andy Cohen - who was formerly the vice president of original programming at Bravo, and now hosts ‘Watch What Happens Live’ at the network - to get in touch about getting them on the show.



The pair - who have been rumoured to be dating, but have always denied speculation - also spoke about their “favourite” housewives, some of whom they have a personal connection to.



Sophia said: “Mine is Lisa Rinna, hands down. I’m always posting dancing videos with Lisa Rinna inspo. I think she's a riot.”



To which Caitlyn responded: "I like Lisa. I've known her for years, and years and years ... Talk about someone who always reinvents herself ... She's funny and fun.”



And if she doesn’t manage to land a role on the series, the ‘I Am Cait’ star is keen on penning a follow-up to her 2017 memoir ‘Secrets of My Life’.



She explained: "I've thought about it. Over the last five years, I've been through a lot, and I think there's a lot more to tell about my story, my life, and the issues that are out there. I think at the beginning, I really didn't know much about the trans community, the environment I was getting into. Made some mistakes, said some things that I didn't think were bad, but all of a sudden things changed.



"I just think I kind of have a lot to say. That is something I've thought about - where we are today. Over the last few years, I started my own foundation [and] was able to raise a lot of money and give it to a lot of trans organisations."