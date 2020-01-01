NEWS Alec and Hilaria Baldwin refuse to talk about coronavirus in front of their children Newsdesk Share with :







The 61-year-old actor and his 36-year-old wife - who have Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 22 months, together - have revealed they remain tight-lipped about the pandemic around their kids because they're worried about "contaminating them with fear".



Alec said: "My wife and I, we adjourn to another room. We don't talk about the nuts and bolts in front of the kids.

"No point in contaminating them with fear and so forth. We want them to be kids and enjoy their lives and enjoy their day."



Despite this, Hilaria admitted their children have been asking them about the disease.



She told 'The Howard Stern Show': "But at the same time, kids are smart. They pick up more than you think they are.



"It's interesting because they're not stressed about it as long as ... we don't show that we're stressed out about it."



Asked how they would respond to questions about coronavirus, Hilaria - who has been married to Alec since 2012 - shared: "You say, 'Yeah, there's a virus right now and mommy and daddy are doing absolutely everything to make sure that we're okay, and that's why we're living differently. That's why we're not having playdates, we're not going out, we're not doing this, we're not doing that. It's going to be like this for a while, but it's because we know that we're going to be okay.'"



Hilaria revealed that she and Alec - who also 24-year-old daughter Ireland from his marriage to Kim Basinger - are using the opportunity to spend quality time together.



Speaking about spending time with her kids, Hilaria said: "They are loving that, so it's interesting to try to get into their eyes."