NEWS Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is set to narrate Disney+'s new movie 'Elephant' Newsdesk Share with :







The 38-year-old royal - who starred on the US legal drama 'Suits' before marrying Prince Harry in May 2018 - has secured her first post-royal job, having previously announced plans to step down as a "senior" member of the royal family at the end of March.



Teasing the upcoming release, Disney+ posted on its official Twitter account: "Disneynature's Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. (sic)"



Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their intention to step down as senior royals, speculation has continued to surround their long-term plans.



But the duo - who are parents to ten-month-old son Archie - are currently in Canada, where they are self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.



And earlier this month, they shared important tips on tackling feelings of "loneliness" during the health crisis.



The couple took to their Sussex Royal Instagram account to share a lengthy post aimed at helping those who are struggling with self-isolation and social distancing.



On the post - which was accompanied by an image which read "Today I feel ..." - they wrote: "With everything going on, it's a lot to take in. Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared...and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don't know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It's perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things.



"Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it. (sic)"



The Duke and Duchess went on to list a number of resources which are providing help for those whose mental health has been impacted by the virus.



They added: "There are resources that can help us all through this process, and ways that YOU can become one of those resources. @crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta @kidshelpphone and CTL Ireland are organisations that need new volunteers now more than ever and have an open door for you to get the support you need.



"- If you're home and feeling bored, you can digitally train to be a counselor and HELP someone who really needs your support! What an amazing way to use this time



""- If you feel alone, overwhelmed, depressed, or anxious, you can text one of these lines and talk it through.



"- If you are in an abusive relationship and now find yourself in isolation with your abuser, these counselors are there for you. You do not need to suffer in silence. (sic)"