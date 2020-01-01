Evangeline Lilly apologises for coronavirus comments

Actress Evangeline Lilly has apologised for insensitive comments she made about social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic earlier this month (Mar20).

The former Lost star was caught taking her kids to a gym class last week and when she was asked why she wasn't following government guidelines to stay indoors, she unleashed a rant about her personal freedom.

"Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law (sic) for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu," she said. "It’s unnerving... Let's be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious - keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power."

She was attacked by fans and critics alike and even her former Lost castmate Maggie Grace took aim and urged her to rethink her stance.

Lilly did just that and on Thursday (26Mar20) she took to Instagram to offer up a sincere apology, explaining she made her comments on 16 March, before the guidelines became super-specific.

"I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th - when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living," the actress writes. "At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl (people) and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing.

"Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY."

Lilly adds: "I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message.

"My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation...

"I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all... I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me 'do it out of love, not fear' and it helped me to realize my place in all of this.

"Sending love to all of you, even if you can’t return it right now."

Ironically, another Lost castmate, Daniel Dae Kim, tested positive for the coronavirus after returning home to Hawaii from New York City. He was released from quarantine earlier this week (beg23Mar20).