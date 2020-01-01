NEWS Contagion and Watchmen stars release COVID-19 PSAs Newsdesk Share with :







Contagion stars Matt Damon and Kate Winslet, and the cast of TV's Watchmen have released special public service announcements (PSAs) online to educate fans about COVID-19.



Thousands of people self-isolating during the current health crisis have been glued to director Steven Soderbergh's 2011 pandemic movie, about a fictitious virus, and now members of the cast and crew have partnered with scientists from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health in New York City to share some cold hard facts about the real-life coronavirus with the public.



"The COVID-19 pandemic cannot be ended by any single person, organization, or country," a school representative writes on its website. "We must all work together and do our part by taking necessary public health measures, including social distancing and proper hand-washing."



Contagion actors Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Jennifer Ehle, and Laurence Fishburne have each recorded special clips in which they share details of what they learned from scientists and experts during their extensive research before they filmed Contagion.



Kate reveals the doctors she consulted noted the best way to avoid catching a virus is "washing your hands like your life depended on it," while Matt recalls that in the movie, he played a "guy who was immune to the hypothethical virus".



"One: that was a movie, this is real life," he adds. "I have no reason to believe I'm immune to COVID-19, and neither do you. This isn't the first new virus and it won't be the last."



"In time we're going to win," Damon continues. "How much time? That is an excellent question. Nobody knows for sure but we do know how to make that day get here quicker. And that's what I'm here to talk to you about: social distancing."



The Martian star reminds viewers to stay six feet apart from each other and to stay at home or shelter in place if "that's what government officials are telling you to do".



Meanwhile, the cast of Watchmen, Damon Lindelof's 2019 miniseries based on the famed graphic novel, has also joined forces to make a virtual video emphasising the importance of handwashing.



Regina King, Jean Smart, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Tim Blake Nelson, among others, all offer up their own tips, in the style of their small-screen alter egos, in the Twitter public service announcement.