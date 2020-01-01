Finn Wolfhard ‘flattered’ to be part of Ghostbusters legacy

Finn Wolfhard feels “flattered” to be part of the Ghostbusters legacy because he grew up watching the films.

In the upcoming sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Stranger Things actor stars alongside Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace as members of a family who relocate to a small town and begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secrets their grandfather left behind.

In an interview with NME, the 17-year-old shared that he was thrilled to be involved in the franchise.

“When I was really young, my parents were really big fans of the original movies, so I grew up watching them,” he said. “Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis – all of those were big, big people in our house. So getting to be a part of that legacy now is very flattering.”

Many of the stars of the 1984 original and its 1989 sequel will be making an appearance in Afterlife, with Murray, Aykroyd, and Hudson confirmed as well as Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver. They join a cast which also includes Paul Rudd, Tracy Letts, and Bokeem Woodbine.

Wolfhard believes his new movie will satisfy fans of the original as well as the younger generation who are completely new to the franchise.

“Older Ghostbusters fans will find it’s a really, really faithful approach to the series,” he explained. “While young people, if not everyone, will find that, first and foremost, Ghostbusters is about family and the relationships that these people have made. It’s also really funny, so I’m really excited for people to see it.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is still slated to hit cinemas in July.