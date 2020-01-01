NEWS Kim Kardashian West says motherhood inspired her to study law Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - whose late father Robert Kardashian was an attorney - believes becoming a mom to North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 10 months "opened up her heart" and encouraged her to follow her legal dream.



Speaking to Grazia magazine, she shared: "Becoming a mom has really opened up my heart, and it's changed me. I don't know if this journey would have happened for me before I was a mom. I will do what I can to help keep on shouting the stories of these people I've met. Life becomes a little bit less about you than it used to be. So I love showing them that message: that they can really be in a business to help people, and that should be a big part of their lives."



Meanwhile, Kim previously revealed it was her sons who have inspired her to continue with her work on criminal justice reform.



She said: "When you become a mum, you become so protective. You want to, hopefully, make their world the most perfect place ever. And ours obviously isn't. And I definitely see how, especially, like, black men, are treated in this country, still differently. And I'm raising two black men and so I want to make sure that my world and their world is as safe and as fair as possible. It's just been such a journey that I didn't ever imagine I would be on. But I'm so glad that I am. And I just love that we've been able to just get a lot of work done and I just don't want to stop that."



Throughout the past months, Kim has been helping a number of inmates, and got US President Trump for prison reform and urged him to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson.