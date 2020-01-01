Guy Pearce thought Memento was 'gobbledegook' after reading the script

Guy Pearce thought Memento sounded like "gobbledegook" after he read the script for the first time.

The Australian actor starred in Christopher Nolan’s breakout 2000 psychological thriller as Leonard Shelby, a man who is trying to solve the mystery of his wife's murder while suffering from short-term memory loss.

His character uses Polaroid photographs and tattoos to keep track of his research, as his memory resets every 15 minutes, and Pearce told GQ magazine in a recent interview that he was baffled by Nolan's script.

Despite admitting that Memento "felt like gobbledegook” as he could “sense that things were all over the place," the 52-year-old began to understand the complexity of Leonard and his journey, which was the only thing that he needed “to latch onto in order to do (his) job.”

“The other stuff began to make sense the more as I worked with Chris Nolan and rehearsed with him," he candidly shared. "Once it all made sense to me, I then had to put it all away and let it all go and just treat every scene as its own little thing because I wasn’t supposed to remember what had happened before and obviously had no clue what was coming afterwards.”

However, once he began to start filming the psychological thriller, Pearce felt it start to have an effect in his personal life.

“It made me question my own memory. I would look at a photo and would be thinking about a memory around it and then go, ‘Well I don’t know if that memory is really true at all.’ It really made me question my own memories, so thank you, Chris Nolan," he laughed.