Olivia Munn helps pal Henry Golding realise foster dog dream

Henry Golding and his wife have taken in a foster dog.

The Crazy Rich Asians actor and Liv Lo were spotted walking their new pup, Stella, around their neighbourhood in Los Angeles on Friday, and now, Henry has revealed it was actress Olivia Munn who helped them find a pet to foster amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Sadly with Covid-19 a lot of the adoption shelters still need to find homes for these beauty's (sic)," he wrote on Instagram. "What better way to share your home in quarantine than with a loving fuzzball.

"Our friend @oliviamunn has been such an amazing advocate for pets that need homes. So with help from @wag, @greatergoodorg, @startanimalrescue and @robertvillaneda we found our perfect match in Stella!"

Munn also took to social media over the weekend to thank her "good friends" for reaching out to her and explained that the pair had "texted just a couple days ago saying they wanted to foster a dog".

"Today (they) are the foster parents to this beautiful pitbull mix, Stella!" she added.

Several stars have taken in foster dogs to help clear the shelters during the lockdown, with Selena Gomez becoming so attached to hers that she ended up adopting the pet.