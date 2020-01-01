Roseanne Barr: 'Coronavirus is a conspiracy to get rid of my generation'

Roseanne Barr has claimed that the coronavirus is a conspiracy "to get rid of all my generation".

The 67-year-old former TV star opened up about the public health crisis during a phone call with Norm Macdonald for his YouTube talk show, where she sensationally claimed there's more to the Covid-19 pandemic than meets the eye.

As Norm sat on his couch and spoke with Roseanne via phone, he said, "The earth is like, 'Here's a virus, you know, here's a little test see how you do'," while bringing up the topic.

"I think they're just trying to get rid of all my generation," the former Roseanne star said. "The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know... are widows. They inherited the money so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people."

Explaining her logic, Roseanne said that she's currently holed up in Hawaii, where there's just "one case on the island" - despite current reports stating there are more than 370 cases there.

Continuing her musings on the current situation, the actress said her autism means she's "always trying to put things together", and she believes the human race is being "forced to evolve".

She also suggested it could be "what some people call the Rapture" - the Second Coming of Jesus Christ in the Christian religion.

The controversial star has been struggling for work after the reboot of her much-loved show was cancelled in May 2018, after she tweeted that Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to former U.S. President Barack Obama, looked like the result of the "Muslim brotherhood" and "planet of the apes" having a baby.