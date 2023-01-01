Director Daniel Kwan asks fans to 'be gracious' in lead-up to 2023 Oscars

Daniel Kwan has asked film fans to be "gracious and kind" in the runup to the 2023 Academy Awards.



The filmmaker, who co-directed Everything Everywhere All at Once with Daniel Scheinert, took to Twitter on Saturday to address comments about how the movie may fare at the prestigious prizegiving in Los Angeles on Sunday night.



Everything Everywhere All at Once has been nominated in 11 categories, including Best Picture and Best Director, with Michelle Yeoh in the running for Best Actress.



"I'm probably going to take a break from social media for after tomorrow. The last thing I ask of any fans of our film is to be gracious and kind tomorrow, especially if we don't pick up awards that you might have felt we deserved," he wrote. "I love every one of the films we are up against for different reasons. More importantly, I have grown to love the people behind each of the films as I have gotten to know them this year. I already have everything I could ever want, and there is no need to be angry on our behalf."



Kwan also argued that no movie "deserves to sweep".



"I am rooting wholeheartedly for my fellow nominees. Thank you for coming along with me on this wild ride, all of your support has meant the world to me," the director continued. "To the people who hate the film with their entire being: I'm sorry we ruined cinema for you forever. I hope we can make it up to you on the next one."



Later, Kwan responded to a post celebrating Everything Everywhere All at Once's premiere at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas last year.



"This is an incredibly kind thread, and we were so happy to talk to the students and left inspired ourselves," he added. "I hope they're all doing well!"