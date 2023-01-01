Blonde named Worst Picture at 2023 Razzie Awards

Blonde was named Worst Picture at the 2023 Golden Raspberry Awards on Saturday.

Organisers of the Razzies, which recognise the worst films and performances of the past year, announced that the psychological drama - a fictionalised take on the life of Marilyn Monroe starring Ana de Armas - had been voted Worst Picture by members.

Other films in the category included Disney's Pinocchio, Good Mourning, The King's Daughter, and Morbius.

In addition, Blonde director/screenwriter Andrew Dominik was bestowed with the prize for Worst Screenplay.

Elsewhere, Tom Hanks was awarded two Razzie statuettes for both Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo, in reference to the prosthetics he wore to play Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic.

"Tom Hanks, who's spent his career stretching his acting capabilities to great success, went a bridge too far with his version of Col. Tom Parker in the otherwise excellent biopic, Elvis," a Razzies spokesperson commented.

Meanwhile, Jared Leto and Adria Arjona took home Worst Actor and Worst Supporting Actress for their performances in Morbius, Disney's Pinocchio was chosen as the winner of the Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel category, and Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun won Worst Director(s) for their work in co-directing stoner comedy Good Mourning.

Yet, officials of the Golden Raspberry Awards took responsibility for their blunder in including teenage actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the Worst Actress category when announcing the nominees in January and listed themselves as the recipients of the honour.

And Colin Farrell won the Redeemer Award for his "flawless" work in The Banshees of Inisherin after previously being nominated for Worst Actor at the 2004 Razzies.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Worst Picture: Blonde

Worst Actor: Jared Leto - Morbius

Worst Actress: The Razzies

Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel: Disney's Pinocchio

Worst Supporting Actress: Adria Arjona - Morbius

Worst Supporting Actor: Tom Hanks - Elvis

Worst Screen Couple: Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) - Elvis

Worst Director: Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun - Good Mourning

Worst Screenplay: Andrew Dominik - Blonde