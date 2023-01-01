NEWS Lady Gaga to perform at Academy Awards after all Newsdesk Share with :





Lady Gaga will reportedly perform at the 2023 Academy Awards after all.



Last week, producer Glenn Weiss announced at a press conference that the singer wouldn't be performing her Oscar-nominated song, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, during the prizegiving on Sunday night as she is busy shooting Joker: Folie a Deux.



However, several sources told editors at Variety over the weekend that Gaga would in fact make a "surprise appearance".



Representatives for the superstar have not yet confirmed the news.



The rest of this year's Best Original Song nominees have been confirmed to perform during the prizegiving.



Rihanna will sing Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will give a rendition of Applause from Tell It Like a Woman; David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux will perform This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will entertain the star-studded audience with Naatu Naatu from RRR.



Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.