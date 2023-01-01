Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert sweep 2023 Oscars with Everything Everywhere All At Once

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All At Once has swept the Oscars.



At this year’s Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the Everything Everywhere All At Once co-directors were jointly awarded Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for their 2022 film.



Everything Everywhere All At Once received seven awards at the ceremony, including Best Picture and Best Film Editing.



The film’s star, Michelle Yeoh, took home the award for Best Actress, while her co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.



Meanwhile, All Quiet on the Western Front earned four Academy Awards, including Best International Feature Film and Best Production Design. Composer Volker Bertelmann won Best Original Score for the project, while James Friend received the Best Cinematography award for his work on the film.



The Whale was awarded two Oscars, including Best Actor for its star Brendan Fraser and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.



The 2023 Academy Awards were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday night.







The full list of winners is as follows:



Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All At Once



Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once



Best Actor: Brendan Fraser - The Whale



Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once



Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once



Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once



Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once



Best Adapted Screenplay: Sarah Polley - Women Talking



Best Animated Feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio



Best International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front



Best Documentary: Navalny



Best Original Score: Volker Bertelmann - All Quiet on the Western Front



Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu by M M Keeravani and Chandrabose - RRR



Best Cinematography: James Friend - All Quiet on the Western Front



Best Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front



Best Costume Design: Ruth E Carter - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Whale



Best Sound: Top Gun: Maverick



Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water



Best Film Editing: Everything Everywhere All at Once



Best Documentary Short Subject: The Elephant Whisperers



Best Animated Short Film: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse



Best Live Action Short Film: An Irish Goodbye