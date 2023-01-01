Freddie Prinze Jr. knows 'nothing' about I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel

Freddie Prinze Jr. has not yet signed on to appear in the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.



Last month, it was reported that a legacy film was in development at Sony Pictures, with original stars Freddie and Jennifer Love Hewitt "in talks" to reprise their roles as Ray Bronson and Julie James, respectively.



But during a recent interview for TooFab, the actor insisted that he isn't actually attached to a follow-up to the 1997 feature.



"I have been offered nothing, nothing. They just said that to get people excited," he said. "I haven't spoken to anyone at their company, my agents haven't received an offer from them whatsoever."



Freddie went on to claim that producers at the company behind the reboot "leaked" the news in order to drum up hype.



Yet, the 47-year-old star did confirm that he had spoken to director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson about the project.



"She said, 'Let me pitch you the idea.' So she's spoken to me about the idea, but I haven't said yes, I haven't received an offer," he recounted. "I'm only gonna do things that I like and work with people that I like and there's not gonna be any wiggle room this time around."



Freddie's latest film role was in the 2022 rom-com Christmas With You.