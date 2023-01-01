Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford enjoy Indiana Jones reunion onstage at 2023 Oscars

Ke Huy Quan reunited with his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom co-star Harrison Ford onstage at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday.

The 51-year-old actor made his movie debut aged 12 playing Short Round alongside Ford as Indiana Jones in Steven Spielberg's 1984 action adventure.

The stars had an emotional reunion onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles when Ford presented the night's final prize, Best Picture, to Quan's movie Everything Everywhere All At Once.

As the cast and crew arrived onstage, Quan hugged Ford, planted a kiss on his cheek and jumped up and down in excitement. The camera footage then cut to Spielberg clapping proudly in the audience.

Many fans shared images of the stars' reunion alongside a still of Indiana Jones and Short Round hugging in the Temple of Doom on social media to highlight the full-circle moment.

Quan, who had won Best Supporting Actor earlier in the show, previously reunited with Ford after 38 years in September 2022 when they both attended Disney's D23 convention.

"He looks and points at me and says, 'Are you Short Round?' Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, 'Yes, Indy.' And he said, 'Come here,' and gave me a big hug," Quan recalled to The New York Times of their reunion.

Ford previously expressed his support for his co-star's Oscars campaign, telling Entertainment Tonight, "He's a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I'm glad. I'm very happy for him."

In the press room backstage at the Oscars, Quan revealed he shared a "big hug" with Spielberg during one of the commercial breaks.

"He put his arms around me and said, 'Ke, you are now an Oscar-winning actor.' Hearing him say that meant the world to me," he added, reports Variety.