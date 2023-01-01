Melissa Barrera had a hand in Scream VI script edits

Melissa Barrera pushed for changes to be made to the 'Scream VI' script.

The 32-year-old actress reprises her role as Sam Carpenter in the latest installment of the horror franchise and revealed that she had discussions with film chiefs to make sure that her character's psyche was explored.

Melissa told Collider: "So the script changed a lot from the first script that I got to the movie that we made. It was, I want to say, completely different.

"And we had a few sit downs, (directors) Matt (Bettinelli-Olpin) and Tyler (Gillett) and I, and then with (screenwriters) Jamie (Vanderbilt) and Guy (Busick) because I really, really wanted to make sure that we explored Sam's psyche more and we got to know her deeply because that was a reason that I wanted to play Sam in the first place.

"The reason that I was attracted to her in 'Scream 5' was like, 'Oh my God, there's so much potential here. Where is she going to go?' And I wanted to make sure in the sixth movie, we saw more layers to her."

Melissa explained that she has had a "big perspective shift" in her career over the past year after starring in smaller projects such as 'The Collaboration'.

The 'In The Heights' actress said: "I've realised how smaller films are more creatively satisfying in a way because you get a lot more say, and it's like a real team effort.

"It's like basically everyone is kind of sacrificing a lot to do this very low budget thing and make it look good and make it the best that it can be, and having the highest hopes for something knowing that you don't have the huge back of a studio. I think it makes you hungrier."