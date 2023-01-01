Kate Bosworth and Justin Long spark engagement rumours

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long sparked engagement rumours as they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night.

The Blue Crush actress and Barbarian actor made their red carpet debut as a couple at the annual bash, which was held at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

As the pair posed for photographers, the 40-year-old actress often put her left hand on Justin's chest, putting the sparkler on her ring finger on full display. The new piece of jewellery led fans to wonder if Long had popped the question.

The couple has yet to comment on the speculation.

According to Page Six, the 44-year-old actor dropped down to his knees to help adjust the black and rose pink Monique Lhuillier gown Kate wore for the event to make sure it looked perfect for the photos.

Kate and Justin were first linked in December 2021, and after keeping the relationship private for several months, they now post about each other frequently on social media.

To mark her 40th birthday in January, Kate wrote about Justin: "You are my love and my light, my peace and my thrill. Thank you for holding my hand when we sleep. Thank you for tying my shoelaces when you notice they are undone. Thank you for making me laugh so hard I have to leave the room. Thank you for showing me what love is and for making this the best birthday ever."

She was previously married to filmmaker Michael Polish. They separated in 2021 after almost eight years of marriage.