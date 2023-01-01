Vanessa Hudgens dodges Austin Butler at Oscars afterparty

Vanessa Hudgens avoided a run-in with ex-boyfriend Austin Butler at a post-Oscars party on Sunday night.

Following the 2023 Academy Awards, the Tick, Tick... Boom! actress was spotted outside of the Vanity Fair bash held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

In a video circulating online, Vanessa appeared to look down at her phone - in an attempt to avoid eye contact with the Elvis actor - as she dashed past him and Sharon Stone.

For his part, Austin didn't stop the 34-year-old to make conversation either, as he continued to wave at fans located across the street.

Neither Vanessa nor Austin, 31, has publicly commented on the awkward moment.

The former couple was in a relationship between 2011 and 2019.

Both have since moved on, with Vanessa engaged to baseball player Cole Tucker and Austin dating model Kaia Gerber.

Yet, back in January, the star thanked his former girlfriend for encouraging him to play Elvis Presley in a biopic during an interview for The Los Angeles Times.

He went on to land the title role in Baz Luhrmann's feature and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

"We'd been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me," he said at the time.