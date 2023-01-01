Blac Chyna documents breast and butt reduction surgery

Blac Chyna has undergone breast and buttock reduction surgery amid a "life-changing journey".

The reality TV personality took to Instagram on Monday to share that she underwent cosmetic surgery last week.

"I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey (sic). I Reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus," she wrote.

In one video, Chyna - real name Angela Renée White - revealed that she had never had a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) but started getting silicone injected into her bottom at the age of 19.

However, the former Rob & Chyna star noted that she regretted undergoing the cosmetic treatments.

"I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff," she said, insisting that she chose to undergo surgery now as she wants to change her "ways" and get to the "next level".

In a follow-up clip, Chyna explained that the surgery ended up taking nine hours when it was expected to take four.

"Whatever that silicone mass, whatever that was that was in my buttocks, it kept clogging the machine and breaking (it)," she continued.

And after a fan suggested she consider ditching facial filler too, the model indicated she was already thinking about it.

"Next on my list," the mother-of-two noted.

After Chyna was inundated with supportive messages, she later returned to the site to thank fans.

"Thank you everyone for your kind words for a speedy recovery," she added.