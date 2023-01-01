Rainn Wilson calls out 'anti-Christian bias' in Hollywood

Rainn Wilson has called out the perpetuation of "anti-Christian bias" in Hollywood.



The Office actor took to Twitter on Saturday to criticise HBO's hit post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us.



In particular, Wilson took issue with a plot thread in which an antagonist poses as a Christian preacher and reads verses from the Bible.



"I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood," he argued. "As soon as the David character in "The Last of Us" started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain. Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind?"



Wilson is a member of the Bahá'í Faith, a religion which stresses the unity of all people.



The star's tweet soon stirred debate on social media and was also noticed by writers at conservative outlets.



Accordingly, Wilson returned to the platform on Monday to clarify his take.



"Of course, it's true that the evangelical/political coalition is doing a great deal of damage to our country. Banning books - banning freedoms - denying inconvenient science, taking a grotesque anti-LGBTQ+ platform...But most Christians that I know are kind, accepting and loving and seeking to make the world a better place. They should also be honored in the media," the 57-year-old added.



Representatives for HBO have not yet commented on Wilson's criticism.