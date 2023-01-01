Mira Sorvino slams Oscars for omitting late father from In Memoriam

Mira Sorvino has called out the Oscars for omitting her late father from their In Memoriam.

In a Monday Instagram post, the Shining Vale star slammed the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for neglecting to include her late father Paul Sorvino in their In Memoriam section of the awards show.

“Incredibly hurt and shocked that my father’s lifelong, irreplaceable, enormous contribution to the world of cinema was overlooked by whomever made that list. We his adoring family, and you, his adoring public, know just how unique and incredible he was,” Mira wrote, captioning a clip from the 1996 Oscars in which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. “We hope @theacademy does something to put this right.”

Earlier, the actress wrote a tribute statement to the late Paul, saying, “On this Oscars night I am so happy for all of the nominees and the winners, but I am also moved in a thousand different ways when I think of the night I got to share my Academy Award with my Dad, the very great actor Paul Sorvino, who was never nominated. To get to share this blindingly positive moment with my father."

She continued, “My first and best teacher, my beloved Daddy who came to all the school plays and loved from the bottom of his heart, the brilliant thespian whom all his colleagues revered as one of the greatest, to get to give back to him what he had been giving me all my life - love and belief and admiration and gratitude.”

On Twitter, Mira simply wrote, “It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out."

She added, “The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!”