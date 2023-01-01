Adam Levine responds to Blake Shelton's departure from The Voice

Adam Levine, a former coach on The Voice, has commented on Blake Shelton's departure from the popular singing competition.

The two musicians were part of the show's original coaching panel alongside Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green.

After Levine's departure from the show after season 16 in 2019, various stars, including Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, have appeared as coaches, leaving Shelton as the only remaining original coach.

Following Shelton's announcement in October that the current season would be his last, Levine spoke out for the first time since the news, saying, "It's about time!" to Entertainment Tonight outside the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Despite his comment, Levine went on to praise Shelton's dedication to the show, which has included 23 consecutive seasons and a total of nine wins.

Shelton himself paid tribute to the show and its crew when he announced his exit in a statement, sharing, "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns."

He added, "I've made lifelong bonds with (host) Carson (Daly) and every single one (of) my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!?I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

The current 23rd season, featuring Shelton, Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper as coaches, premiered on 6 March.