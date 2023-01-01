Jason Kennedy praises Ashley Graham following awkward Hugh Grant interview

Jason Kennedy has praised Ashley Graham for her handling of an awkward interview with Hugh Grant at the 2023 Academy Awards.

After the model/TV personality spoke with the Bridget Jones’s Diary star on the champagne-coloured carpet prior to the event in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the journalist gushed over how well she handled the tricky exchange.

“Don’t worry @ashleygraham… now you see why Hugh Grant isn’t one of our favorites to interview live,” Jason wrote on Twitter. “Well done working around his nonsense.”

When another user asked, “Weren’t there any number of other people to speak with?” Jason defended his fellow interviewer.

“Not the case, it’s pre-produced for a broadcast like that, not her call,” he replied.

Ashley was working as a correspondent for ABC when she spoke to Hugh about his appearance in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

“I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds,” the British actor said of the role.

And when asked whether he had “fun” on set, Hugh responded, “Almost.”

Further, the 62-year-old referred to the awards show as a “vanity fair”, which Ashley interpreted as a reference to the Vanity Fair afterparty.