Tessa Thompson has "never" eaten a hamburger before.



Earlier this month, the Creed III actress revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she had never tried eggs but was convinced by the TV host to taste a little scrambled egg with hot sauce.



And during an interview on the red carpet at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday night, Tessa also admitted that she had no desire to order a hamburger either.



"I've never had a hamburger in my life. It's the only thing extraordinary that I can still claim," she said, noting that she's not a vegetarian: "I eat other things, I've just never had a hamburger."



As for her recent experience trying eggs, Tessa admitted that she probably won't be in a rush to eat them again anytime soon.



"I had never had one of those (until recently). I don't think they're great," she shared, revealing that she is unimpressed by their versatility. "That's the problem with them. It's like, pick a lane."



However, Tessa then acknowledged that she loves potatoes, another versatile food.