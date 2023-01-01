Lindsay Lohan expecting first child

Lindsay Lohan is pregnant.

The Mean Girls star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the happy news.

Alongside a photo of a tiny onesie with the words, “Coming soon…,” Lindsay wrote, “We are blessed and excited!”

Accordingly, the actress was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from her celebrity friends.

“This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!” wrote Amanda Seyfried, while Paris Hilton posted, “Congratulations love! So happy for you. Welcome to the Mommy Club!”

And in a statement to DailyMail.com, Lindsay gushed that she and husband Bader Shammas can't wait to be parents.

“We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives! We are beyond happy for this blessing in our lives," the 36-year-old commented.

Lindsay confirmed she had tied the knot with financier Bader last July.