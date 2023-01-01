Nicola Peltz insists there is 'no feud' between her and Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz has insisted there is "no feud" between her and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress wed the fashion designer's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, in Florida in April 2022.

After the nuptials, rumours began to swirl that there was tension between Nicola and Victoria after the 28-year-old wore a custom-made Valentino design instead of a Victoria Beckham one for her wedding day.

Addressing the feud rumours once again in a cover interview with Cosmopolitan, Nicola said, "I've said this so many times: There's no feud. I don't know. No one ever wants to write the nice things. It's really weird, actually, whether it's my life or someone else's life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."

The actress previously explained that she originally wanted to represent Victoria's label on her big day but the former Spice Girl realised her atelier couldn't do it so she had to go with another fashion house.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nicola revealed that the night before their wedding was the first time she and Brooklyn had spent an evening away from each other since they started dating in late 2019. They were both "panicking" as a result of the time apart.

"He was texting me the day of the wedding asking, 'Are you walking down the aisle? Are you walking down the aisle?'" she recalled. "Because I was taking pictures with Luigi and Iango, who are these photographers I've gotten so close with. And we love taking pictures together so much that I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to be late. I have to go walk down the aisle.' When I picked up my phone, Brooklyn had texted, 'What are you doing? Are you ready? Are you ready?' I was like, 'Yes. I'm going to walk down. Don't worry. I love you.'"

Nicola's father Nelson Peltz recently sued two of his daughter's wedding planners for allegedly failing to return a deposit, and they subsequently countersued him for breach of contract. Nicola was unable to comment on the legal action to the outlet.